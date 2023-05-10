Britain to officially recognize Wagner PMC as terrorists

Britain will blacklist the Russian Wagner group as terrorists to increase pressure on Russia, the mercenaries will receive the same status as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The group played a central role in President Putin's invasion of Ukraine and is leading efforts to capture the eastern town of Bakhmut, which has become the center of the war for both sides.

According to the Times, the decision was made after two months of work on the legal rationale for the move. It is emphasized that the listing is inevitable and is being implemented within a few weeks, a source in the British government told the newspaper.

Belonging to a PMC, attending its meetings, wearing symbols and any support will be considered a criminal offense in Britain, and mercenaries will be on the same list as militants of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda groups, the Times notes.

In addition, financial sanctions will be imposed on the group, which will limit the ability of Wagner PMC to raise money through British banks.