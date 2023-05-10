Facts

10:56 10.05.2023

Britain to officially recognize Wagner PMC as terrorists

1 min read
Britain to officially recognize Wagner PMC as terrorists

Britain will blacklist the Russian Wagner group as terrorists to increase pressure on Russia, the mercenaries will receive the same status as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The group played a central role in President Putin's invasion of Ukraine and is leading efforts to capture the eastern town of Bakhmut, which has become the center of the war for both sides.

According to the Times, the decision was made after two months of work on the legal rationale for the move. It is emphasized that the listing is inevitable and is being implemented within a few weeks, a source in the British government told the newspaper.

Belonging to a PMC, attending its meetings, wearing symbols and any support will be considered a criminal offense in Britain, and mercenaries will be on the same list as militants of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda groups, the Times notes.

In addition, financial sanctions will be imposed on the group, which will limit the ability of Wagner PMC to raise money through British banks.

Tags: #britain #terrorists #wagner

MORE ABOUT

15:43 21.04.2023
Tkachenko calls on YouTube to take measures to monitor, stop the Internet activities of Wagner PMC on video hosting

Tkachenko calls on YouTube to take measures to monitor, stop the Internet activities of Wagner PMC on video hosting

11:58 18.04.2023
Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

18:09 17.04.2023
Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

14:34 13.04.2023
In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

09:41 30.03.2023
British Red Cross representatives get acquainted with work of URCS

British Red Cross representatives get acquainted with work of URCS

12:43 23.03.2023
Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

09:58 09.02.2023
London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

20:15 08.02.2023
British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

16:55 06.02.2023
Verkhovna Rada recognizes Wagner PMC as international criminal organization

Verkhovna Rada recognizes Wagner PMC as international criminal organization

12:57 30.01.2023
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency: Prigozhin does not lead Wagner HQ, his key function is media

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency: Prigozhin does not lead Wagner HQ, his key function is media

AD

HOT NEWS

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

LATEST

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD