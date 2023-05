U.S. Ambassador: Russia celebrates May 9 with missiles fired at sleeping civilians

Russia marks May 9 with new launches of missiles and attack drones on Ukrainian cities and sleeping civilians, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

"Ukraine, Europe, and the United States commemorated victory over tyranny yesterday. Russia marks May 9 with more missiles and drones launched toward Ukrainian cities and sleeping civilians," Brink said on Twitter.