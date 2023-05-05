Facts

20:18 05.05.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Also, two enemy UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type have been shot down tonight," the Facebook post says.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery during the day hit five areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, three ammunition depots and fuel and lubricants, one means of air defense and five more important enemy targets.

