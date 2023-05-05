Facts

14:30 05.05.2023

Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

2 min read
Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

 On Thursday, May 4, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov met with Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer as part of his visit to Ukraine, the parties discussed the current state of defense cooperation between the countries.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Reznikov called on German friends to join the creation of a "sea coalition" in support of Ukraine, which would be a significant contribution to the development of the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy. "Our common goal is to build a solid system of international security architecture, and the safety of navigation in the Black and Azov Seas is an important element in this system. Some of our European partners are already part of this coalition. And I would very much like Germany to become part of it too," he noted.

Reznikov also thanked German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the entire German people for helping Ukraine.

In addition, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine informed the foreign delegation about the experience of combating enemy UAVs and invited the German side to cooperate in this area.

A number of practical steps were also considered to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine with the support of Germany. In particular, the possibility of expanding training programs for the Ukrainian military in Germany.

In turn, Breuer stressed that the experience gained by the Ukrainian defenders is also important for the German Armed Forces.

"I believe that close cooperation between our countries will help strengthen security in Europe. I want to assure you that Germany will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

The parties focused on the need for further intensification of cooperation to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

