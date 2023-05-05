Facts

13:54 05.05.2023

Ukrainian army still lacks military chaplains – Head of State Ethno-Politics Service

1 min read
Ukrainian army still lacks military chaplains – Head of State Ethno-Politics Service

Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service for Ethno-Politics and Freedom of Conscience, says that the Ukrainian army still lacks military chaplains.

"Not yet. Both we, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff want these people to acquire the necessary skills. The chaplain is not a combatant, he does not take up arms, but he must be able to at least unload these weapons, must be able to launch an armored personnel carrier, must have medical, ethical and other skills," Yelensky said on the air of the national telethon on Friday, answering the question whether there are enough chaplains in the Ukrainian army.

The head of the State Ethno-Politics Service also noted that it is hard to say how much time is needed to train a chaplain, since the military component of training is only the last stage "for which they have been preparing all their lives, all their service."

As reported, on October 25, 2022, the State Ethno-Politics Service issued the first 83 mandates for the right to carry out military chaplaincy.

Tags: #military #chaplaincy

MORE ABOUT

16:37 04.05.2023
There are 42,000 female military in AFU now; 5,000 of them are at frontline

There are 42,000 female military in AFU now; 5,000 of them are at frontline

20:55 21.04.2023
About 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers now training in Germany, 65 Ukrainians complete training on Patriot systems – Milley

About 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers now training in Germany, 65 Ukrainians complete training on Patriot systems – Milley

21:37 20.04.2023
Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

19:22 17.04.2023
Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

20:59 13.04.2023
Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

20:02 07.04.2023
Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

20:19 06.04.2023
Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

20:10 04.04.2023
Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

19:27 04.04.2023
USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

09:58 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's military victory to ensure security of Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's military victory to ensure security of Ukrainian cities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

LATEST

Kuleba invites Bahrain to participate in June Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

Zelenskyy meets in Kyiv with FM of Bahrain

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Ukraine returns bodies of another 80 fallen defenders

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

Millions of people support Ukraine via UNITED24 – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD