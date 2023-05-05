Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

On the morning of May 5, Russian invaders fired again at one of DTEK Energy's thermal power plants, causing serious damage to its equipment, the company said.

"On the morning of May 5, as a result of intense shelling, the DTEK Energy TPP was once again damaged. This is the second shelling of this station in the last few days," DTEK's Telegram channel said on Friday.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Since September last year, DTEK Energy's power plants have been attacked 32 times, as a result of which three power workers were killed and 28 were injured.

As reported, the Ministry of Energy on May 4 stated that thermal power plants and power lines in Donetsk region were damaged by shelling.