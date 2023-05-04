Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions and a fire in Solomiansky district of the Ukrainian capital on Thursday evening.

"In Solomiansky district, rescuers are localizing a fire in a four-storey building. The fire area is 50 square meters. No one has turned to doctors for help yet," Klitschko said in Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier, he said that the fire started, probably due to falling debris from a downed unmanned aerial vehicle.

Earlier, an air-raid siren was announced in Kyiv, during which air defense facilities worked in the city. According to Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko, they managed to shoot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle. There is no information about casualties or damage.