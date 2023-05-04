Facts

20:37 04.05.2023

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

1 min read
Collective deportation of Russian citizens after the de-occupation of Crimea from the peninsula will not be carried out, they will be expelled from Crimea each separately, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said on Thursday.

Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said international law prohibits collective deportation.

"All Russian citizens, in fact, are colonialists, because they came to the occupied territory to change its demographic composition. They are accomplices in a crime. And we will deport them if they do not leave before the liberation of the territory. International law does not imply collective expulsion – collective deportation is prohibited Therefore, individual solutions will be applied to them," Tasheva said.

 

Tags: #crimea #deportation

