18:09 04.05.2023

Belgium, the Netherlands remain committed to supporting Ukraine on its path to further Euro-Atlantic integration, strengthening defense capabilities – joint declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte signed a Joint Declaration in The Hague on the occasion of Zelenskyy's visit.

"Until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, Belgium and the Netherlands are committed to support Ukraine on its path to further Euro-Atlantic integration and strengthening Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself against the current Russian war of aggression and against any future threat. The security of Ukraine is of great importance to the Alliance," according to the text of the document.

Within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine partnership, Belgium and the Netherlands will promote long term NATO interoperability, reform and reconstruction of Ukraine's defence industry, institution and capacity building.

A clear roadmap for the sustainable transition of Ukraine's armed forces to NATO standards, doctrine and institutions is a priority, as well as sufficient financial support.

It is noted that Belgium and the Netherlands will support Ukraine for as long as necessary and will continue to provide strong military support, including armored vehicles, ammunition, as well as humanitarian and financial support.

These countries will also continue to work on the formation of international mechanisms for compensating for the damage caused by Russian aggression. At the same time, Belgium and the Netherlands will continue to explore the possibilities of using frozen and immobilized Russian assets to support the reconstruction of Ukraine and to pay reparations.

It is noted that international sanctions are an integral part of the international response to Russian aggression and are committed to further increasing pressure on Russia through additional EU sanctions where possible, and through efforts at the EU and G7 level to counter the circumvention of the sanctions regime.

In addition, Belgium and the Netherlands reaffirm their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and express support for the Ukrainian peace formula aimed at establishing a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine for global security.

