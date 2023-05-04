Facts

15:39 04.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Creation of tribunal is one of fundamental issues for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Creation of tribunal is one of fundamental issues for Ukraine

Ukraine will apply every effort to create a special tribunal without any hybrid formats, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at a press briefing in The Hague following a meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium.

"We will work to create a special tribunal. We have a large group of 35 countries. And there are some ideas of how this tribunal should be developed," he said.

"Our position is clear. Today I said: we will work without any hybrid formats. This is very important to us. This is one of fundamental issues," Zelenskyy said.

"We know where the hybrid peace came from. The Minsk agreements were the hybrid peace and we all know where it has led," the president of Ukraine said.

 

Tags: #tribunal

