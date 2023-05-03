Ukraine to receive planes after offensive – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the country will receive aircraft after the offensive.

"Soon we will have offensive actions and after them, I am sure, we will be given planes," he said at a briefing in Helsinki on Wednesday after meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"We need, we really need planes. This is how this war is going on, which we constantly have to prove on the battlefield," he said. First we show that we cannot be captured in three days, then we are given some kind of weapons. Then we go forward again, asking for long-range artillery. After that, we are given the appropriate weapons," the president said.