15:33 03.05.2023

Ukraine to receive planes after offensive – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the country will receive aircraft after the offensive.

"Soon we will have offensive actions and after them, I am sure, we will be given planes," he said at a briefing in Helsinki on Wednesday after meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"We need, we really need planes. This is how this war is going on, which we constantly have to prove on the battlefield," he said. First we show that we cannot be captured in three days, then we are given some kind of weapons. Then we go forward again, asking for long-range artillery. After that, we are given the appropriate weapons," the president said.

20:34 22.02.2023
UK may become first to supply Ukraine with combat aircraft – Yermak

19:15 16.02.2023
Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

21:09 10.02.2023
Slovakia can start talks on delivering MiG-29 to Ukraine

12:17 10.08.2022
Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

19:54 28.03.2022
Yerevan denies media reports on transferring combat planes to Russia for use in Ukraine

09:08 24.03.2022
Russian planes make over 250 flights on March 23, targeting military, civilian infrastructure – AFU General Staff

09:13 17.03.2022
SU-25 fighter destroyed in sky over Kyiv region, enemy SU-35 fighter shot down – AFU Commander-in-Chief

21:42 11.03.2022
Ukraine needs aircraft to stop Russian war crimes – Kuleba

17:35 09.03.2022
Polish PM proposes to resolve issue of transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine at NATO level

12:39 09.03.2022
Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

