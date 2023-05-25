Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Ukrainian defenders shot down a pair of enemy Su-25 aircraft in Zaporizhia direction, one was completely destroyed, the second was seriously damaged, the National Guard of Ukraine reports.

"On May 25, the Russian occupation forces tried to defeat the positions of the Ukrainian defense forces using a pair of Su-25s from the air. At that time, the National guardsmen – the Zaporizhia Avenger and his combat brother - were on combat duty. The fighters clearly identified enemy aircraft and accurately worked on MANPADS air targets," the message posted on Facebook on Thursday says.

It is noted that "as a result of combat work, the first Su-25 aircraft was completely destroyed, its pilot managed to eject over the temporarily occupied territory, the second plane was shot down by the well-known Zaporizhia Avenger. After the shot, the enemy Su-25 was seriously damaged and forced to make an emergency landing."