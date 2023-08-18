USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

The United States may approve the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from third countries after the completion of the training of Ukrainian pilots, said National Security Adviser to the U.S. President Jake Sullivan.

“Through a letter from Secretary Blinken to his counterparts in Europe, that upon the completion of that training, the United States would be prepared, in consultation with Congress, to approve third-party transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine,” Sullivan said at a briefing Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg news agency, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, reported that Denmark had received approval from the United States to supply Ukraine with the F-16 after training Ukrainian pilots. The Dutch government, in turn, reported that they also received a letter from Blinken with permission to transfer the F-16 to Ukraine.