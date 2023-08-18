Facts

20:41 18.08.2023

USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

1 min read
USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

The United States may approve the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from third countries after the completion of the training of Ukrainian pilots, said National Security Adviser to the U.S. President Jake Sullivan.

“Through a letter from Secretary Blinken to his counterparts in Europe, that upon the completion of that training, the United States would be prepared, in consultation with Congress, to approve third-party transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine,” Sullivan said at a briefing Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg news agency, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, reported that Denmark had received approval from the United States to supply Ukraine with the F-16 after training Ukrainian pilots. The Dutch government, in turn, reported that they also received a letter from Blinken with permission to transfer the F-16 to Ukraine.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #planes #stance

MORE ABOUT

16:16 19.08.2023
Leaders of Japan, South Korea, USA: We united in our support for Ukraine

Leaders of Japan, South Korea, USA: We united in our support for Ukraine

18:11 18.08.2023
Ukraine offers Romanian companies to use Ukrainian UGS facilities – PM

Ukraine offers Romanian companies to use Ukrainian UGS facilities – PM

12:09 18.08.2023
British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

20:45 17.08.2023
EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

16:19 17.08.2023
Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

10:19 16.08.2023
Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

19:12 15.08.2023
No final decision made yet on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Paris Olympics – Gutzeit

No final decision made yet on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Paris Olympics – Gutzeit

15:10 15.08.2023
Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

12:06 15.08.2023
Ukraine to boycott Olympic Games if Russia, Belarus admitted to them – Shmyhal

Ukraine to boycott Olympic Games if Russia, Belarus admitted to them – Shmyhal

19:17 14.08.2023
Zelenskyy thanks USA for new package of defense assistance

Zelenskyy thanks USA for new package of defense assistance

AD

HOT NEWS

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

LATEST

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

URCS Regional Disaster Response Teams' training held in Kyiv region

Trostianets authorities plan to equip bomb shelters with electronic locks – mayor

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD