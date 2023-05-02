Facts

16:53 02.05.2023

Rada defines Russia’s political regime as ruscism

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a statement in which it defined the existing political regime in the Russian Federation as ruscism.

The adoption of the relevant draft resolution was supported by 281 deputies at the plenary session on Tuesday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, on his Telegram channel.

The Rada also condemned the ideological foundations and social practices of the political regime of the Russian Federation, recognizing them as totalitarian and misanthropic.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Parliament appealed to the United Nations (UN), the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe, OSCE, NATO, governments and parliaments of foreign states to support the condemnation of the ideology, policy and practice of ruscism.

The Verkhovna Rada condemns the ruscist regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin as criminal and calls on the international society to join the recognition of the existing political regime of Russia as criminal.

The Rada also calls on the international community to apply real measures that will make it possible to hold the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation accountable for committing crimes of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide against Ukraine and its people.

In addition, the Rada decided to apply to the countries of the world with an appeal to unite efforts to overcome the threats that constitute the current political regime of Russia, the ideology and practices of ruscism for peace and security.

