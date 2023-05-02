Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Commenting on some experts' allegations that Ukraine's preparations for a counteroffensive have failed, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called to "work more to make it happen, and talk less."

"These are the same experts and media outlets that on the eve of February 24 said Ukraine would not survive under Russia's strikes. Skeptics said 'three days', optimists said 'one week and we all will die'. It is a normal situation. We should talk less about counteroffensive and work more to make it happen. And we do it 120% every day," he said on the air of the Snidanok with 1+1 television program on Tuesday.

The minister emphasized that one of his permanent tasks is to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) receive everything necessary for counteroffensive from partners.

"Some people are engaged into reflection based on theoretical assumptions, and not faith in victory, instead of work," he said.

Kuleba also said that Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valeriy Zaluzhny and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold numerous meetings and talks with partners and they always tackle the issue of weapons for counteroffensive of the AFU.

There are people in some countries who call the counteroffensive a "decisive battle," the minister said.

"And if Ukraine fails, they say, that would mean it is impossible to win by military means and it should make concessions then. That is why I keep saying to everyone that the decisive battle will be the one that will lead to the liberation of all Ukrainian territories. This is war. A war consists of several battles. If we solve this problem during this counteroffensive, then in the end, and not in the beginning, we will say that it was the decisive battle. However, it may not be the decisive battle. Then we might need another counteroffensive," Kuleba said.

He also noted that his phrase that counteroffensive is not the decisive battle was directed exactly against such narratives.

"This is a fight against narratives that at some point Ukraine will have to surrender," the minister said.