Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

To date, the only country in the world that successfully fulfils NATO's task of resisting Russian aggression is Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The North Atlantic Alliance was created by the Americans as a response to the threat of the Russian Empire, but then it was called the Soviet Union. The main task of NATO is to resist the Russian Empire, successfully resist and, in case of aggression, fight back. Today, the only country in the world that successfully fulfils the task of NATO is Ukraine. It's hard, at the cost of our blood, our lives, our homes, today we are fulfilling the NATO mission," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said Ukrainians are now doing what NATO has been preparing to do for several decades.

"The Alliance understands this, and therefore we are given NATO weapons in order to see how successfully they can counter the main threat," the minister said.