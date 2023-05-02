Facts

13:36 02.05.2023

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

1 min read
Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

To date, the only country in the world that successfully fulfils NATO's task of resisting Russian aggression is Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The North Atlantic Alliance was created by the Americans as a response to the threat of the Russian Empire, but then it was called the Soviet Union. The main task of NATO is to resist the Russian Empire, successfully resist and, in case of aggression, fight back. Today, the only country in the world that successfully fulfils the task of NATO is Ukraine. It's hard, at the cost of our blood, our lives, our homes, today we are fulfilling the NATO mission," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said Ukrainians are now doing what NATO has been preparing to do for several decades.

"The Alliance understands this, and therefore we are given NATO weapons in order to see how successfully they can counter the main threat," the minister said.

Tags: #nato #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

13:04 02.05.2023
Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

12:54 02.05.2023
Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

14:52 28.04.2023
Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

13:15 28.04.2023
Reznikov: Preparation of equipment for counteroffensive being completed

Reznikov: Preparation of equipment for counteroffensive being completed

14:42 27.04.2023
NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

20:26 26.04.2023
Reznikov: Our partners almost moved away from political restrictions on weapons supply to Ukraine

Reznikov: Our partners almost moved away from political restrictions on weapons supply to Ukraine

12:00 26.04.2023
There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

14:54 25.04.2023
NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

17:57 24.04.2023
Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

09:31 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

LATEST

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Kirby: Enemy suffered over 100,000 casualties near Bakhmut in five months

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

'Offensive Guard' to come under command of Defense Forces after receiving combat mission – Interior Minister

Klymenko: Interior Ministry's office been almost half updated, National Police chief to be appointed in soon

Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

AD
AD
AD
AD