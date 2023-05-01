Russian occupiers carry out 19 missile, 13 air strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets in day – AFU

Over the past day, Russia launched another massive missile attack on civilian targets in Ukraine. The Russian aggressor cynically continues to use terror tactics, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In total, during the day, the enemy launched 19 missile strikes (our defenders successfully destroyed 15 enemy Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles), launched 13 air strikes and fired 13 rocket launchers. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded from among the civilian population, including children. Residential high-rise buildings, private residential buildings, schools, hospitals, kindergartens and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged," the AFU said on Facebook.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, the General Staff aid.

During the day, more than 70 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were subjected to enemy strikes.

The invaders continue to concentrate their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - more than 30 enemy attacks were repelled during the day. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities, Ukrainian soldiers courageously hold the line.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found.

In Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold a certain number of troops in the regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.

In Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations.

In Lyman direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation, conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Novoselivsky and Bilohorivka.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive operations. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut.

In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in Pervomaisky region of Donetsk region, but did not achieve success.

In Maryinsky direction, the enemy continues to attack the positions of the Ukrainian troops. The battles for Maryinka continue.

In Shakhtersk direction, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations during the day.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations.