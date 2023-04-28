Facts

20:56 28.04.2023

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

1 min read
Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which he noted the need to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.

"The terrorist state must be punished, the war criminals must finally be brought to justice. Since Russia is not going to stop. And it continues to kill civilian Ukrainians, in particular, women and children. It deliberately bombs residential buildings, commits genocide of the Ukrainian people. The sooner a civilized, democratic world will help Ukraine stop the barbarians, the sooner there will be peace and stability in Europe," Klitschko said during a meeting with Blinken on the first day of the Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver.

"At this critical moment, the assistance of partners should be strengthened, both armed and economic," the mayor of Kyiv said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #klitschko #meeting #blinken

MORE ABOUT

16:47 28.04.2023
Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

20:01 27.04.2023
Danilov, GLOBSEC delegation discuss current security situation in world, Europe

Danilov, GLOBSEC delegation discuss current security situation in world, Europe

21:00 25.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

19:28 25.04.2023
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

19:23 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Ramstein partners whose determination meets needs on battlefield in Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Ramstein partners whose determination meets needs on battlefield in Ukraine

19:41 13.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

20:08 03.04.2023
Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

19:31 29.03.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

20:35 24.03.2023
Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

20:07 22.03.2023
Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

LATEST

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Less than 5% of Farmak employees who left Ukraine because of war remain abroad

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are on way to Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

North Macedonia joins coalition on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

AD
AD
AD
AD