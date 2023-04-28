Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which he noted the need to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.

"The terrorist state must be punished, the war criminals must finally be brought to justice. Since Russia is not going to stop. And it continues to kill civilian Ukrainians, in particular, women and children. It deliberately bombs residential buildings, commits genocide of the Ukrainian people. The sooner a civilized, democratic world will help Ukraine stop the barbarians, the sooner there will be peace and stability in Europe," Klitschko said during a meeting with Blinken on the first day of the Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver.

"At this critical moment, the assistance of partners should be strengthened, both armed and economic," the mayor of Kyiv said on his Telegram channel on Friday.