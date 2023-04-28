Facts

19:10 28.04.2023

Zelenskyy: As Ukraine prepares for counteroffensive, partners cannot have any defensive taboos

2 min read
As Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive, its partners cannot have any defense taboos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Every aid provided to Ukraine, air defense system, military aircraft, every cannon and armored vehicle that we use to defend ourselves against Russian aggression is the saved lives of our people. I think that one of the main conclusions from our conversation today [with the leaders of the Czech Republic and Slovakia] should lead to the conclusion that there can be no defense taboos in matters of security assistance. Every artificially chosen restriction for Ukraine is just another terrorist opportunity for Russia," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the leaders of the Czech Republic and Slovakia in Kyiv on Friday.

It is absolutely fair to provide Ukrainian soldiers with everything that is necessary to protect people's lives, he said.

"In particular, this concerns long-range weapons, modern aviation, a sufficient number of artillery and armored vehicles. We are preparing for a counteroffensive," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said he had discussed with Petr Pavel and Zuzana Čaputová how to stop Russsia and bring to justice all Russian killers for crimes in Ukraine.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the need to strengthen the EU and NATO through integration with Ukraine and preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"We are waiting for ambitious decisions that will enhance security. It is time to remove any uncertainty in Europe regarding it," the head of state said.

Tags: #help #defense #counteroffensive

