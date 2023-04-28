Facts

16:56 28.04.2023

Zelenskyy appeals to Xi Jinping with call to assist in return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy appeals to Xi Jinping with call to assist in return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping during their phone conversation with a call to assist in the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

"We spoke [with Xi Jinping] about the return of our people, prisoners and the return of our deported children. There are about 20,000 of them. These are the moments when we must involve everyone we can, different countries of the world, so that they put pressure on aggressor and terrorist – Russia, which stole so many of our children," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia in Kyiv.

However, he said, the process of returning minors to Ukraine from Russia is very complicated.

"I'll be frank that only Ukraine is helping Ukraine in the issue of returning children. There are no bad messages here. It's just really difficult to do. The UN is trying, many people want to do something, but so far the results are weak. Therefore, with this appeal, I also addressed the leader of China," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #children #return

MORE ABOUT

11:49 28.04.2023
Two ten-year-old children among dead in Uman – local governor

Two ten-year-old children among dead in Uman – local governor

20:34 27.04.2023
Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

20:26 27.04.2023
Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

11:07 27.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Some 2,279 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity during full-scale war

Zelenskyy: Some 2,279 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity during full-scale war

17:05 26.04.2023
Ukraine returns 44 more people from Russian captivity

Ukraine returns 44 more people from Russian captivity

17:51 24.04.2023
Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

17:05 19.04.2023
There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

15:27 19.04.2023
Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

11:58 18.04.2023
Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

10:51 17.04.2023
Some 130 POWs return to Ukraine from captivity

Some 130 POWs return to Ukraine from captivity

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

LATEST

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Less than 5% of Farmak employees who left Ukraine because of war remain abroad

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are on way to Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

North Macedonia joins coalition on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD