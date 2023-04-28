Facts

13:46 28.04.2023

Zelenskyy after missile attack on Uman: Russian terror can only be defeated by sanctions, jail terms

1 min read
Zelenskyy after missile attack on Uman: Russian terror can only be defeated by sanctions, jail terms

 Russian terror can only be defeated by sanctions and fair [prison] sentences, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Friday.

"Uman... The rubble is still being cleared. There are already 13 dead. Two of them are children that can’t be identified. The fate of their parents is unknown... The rescuers will work until they make sure that no one else is left under the rubble," he wrote.

"We can defeat Russian terror together only - with weapons for Ukraine, the toughest sanctions against the terrorist state, and fair sentences for the Russian killers," Zelenskyy stressed.

