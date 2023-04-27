Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability

During a working visit to Rome, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and discussed with him strengthening military and technical assistance to Ukraine, cooperation in the defense sector and Euro-Atlantic integration, the Ukrainian government's press service said.

"We are grateful to Italy for supporting Ukraine on its way to NATO. The Ukrainian army, with the support of its allies, is already introducing the best standards of the Alliance and proving in practice the superiority of these standards in the war against Russia," the Prime Minister of Ukraine said.

Shmyhal also said Ukraine is interested in cooperation with Italy as one of the key allies in the defense sector.

"Today, our focus is on the military-industrial complex. Ukraine has great potential for the development of this sector and is capable of being among the leaders in Europe," he said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked Italy for approving six packages of military and technical assistance and for consistently supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.