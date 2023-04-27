Facts

20:34 27.04.2023

Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

1 min read
Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets welcomed the adoption by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) of a resolution in which it called the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation a genocide, and also called on the ICC to consider the possibility of criminal prosecution of this crime.

"I hope that this document will help in the return of our children to their homeland, and will also be used in international courts to hold Russia accountable for the genocide of the Ukrainian nation. The issue of the deportation of Ukrainian children should be raised daily on all international platforms," Lubinets said in Telegram channel.

Tags: #pace #children #deportation

MORE ABOUT

20:26 27.04.2023
Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

19:18 27.04.2023
PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

20:19 25.04.2023
PACE profile committee drafting resolution on removal of Russian, Belarusian athletes from participation in Olympic Games

PACE profile committee drafting resolution on removal of Russian, Belarusian athletes from participation in Olympic Games

17:51 24.04.2023
Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

17:05 19.04.2023
There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

15:27 19.04.2023
Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

11:58 18.04.2023
Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

13:49 15.04.2023
Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

15:22 10.04.2023
In April, Ukraine to host intl event with participation of Zelenskyy, von der Leyen, Morawiecki on Ukrainian children deportation – РАР

In April, Ukraine to host intl event with participation of Zelenskyy, von der Leyen, Morawiecki on Ukrainian children deportation – РАР

16:54 08.04.2023
Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

LATEST

Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability

General Staff: Russians preparing about 500 previously convicted 'fighters' in occupied Luhansk region

Danilov, GLOBSEC delegation discuss current security situation in world, Europe

Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

Ukraine restores radiation monitoring system in Exclusion Zone after occupation to maintain partners' trust – minister

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

Russian troops replenished with reserve located in Volnovakha

AD
AD
AD
AD