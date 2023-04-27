Russian troops replenished with reserve located in Volnovakha

The Russian aggressor introduced the 116th Archer (Striltsi) Regiment as a reserve to its troops, at the moment it is in Volnovakha, Donetsk region, Oleksiy Dmitrashkovsky, spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Tavria direction, said.

"It became known about the introduction of a reserve into the Russian troops, namely the 116th Archer Regiment, which left Donetsk and is currently in the city of Volnovakha," Dmitrashkovsky said on the air of a telethon on Thursday.

The enemy is also trying to carry out an assault from Yasynovata of Donetsk region.

In addition, the enemy is constantly attacking the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. On Wednesday, the enemy made 15 attacks, seven of them in Zaporizhia region and eight in Donetsk region.