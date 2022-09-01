Facts

17:07 01.09.2022

Russian troops adjust their plans, actions due to Putin's order to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region until Sept 15 – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russian troops adjust their plans, actions due to Putin's order to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region until Sept 15 – AFU General Staff

Russian troops are adjusting their plans and actions in accordance with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region by September 15, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"The enemy continues to hold the occupied areas of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and is also trying to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive. Thus, the Russian occupation forces are once again adjusting their plans and actions in accordance with Putin's order to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region until September 15," Hromov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, now Russia is regrouping the third Army Corps in Donetsk direction.

"We are considering the issue that directly with the participation of this unit there will be an attempt to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk direction," Hromov said.

A representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the third Army Corps is a newly created formation of the Russian Armed Forces, it has been formed, provided with weapons and military equipment from the existing bases, warehouses and arsenals of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The personnel have been trained. According to the data expressed by the Russian side, these are trained military personnel. But you and I understand that this is not the first wave of mobilization resources incoming to this corps. The Main Intelligence Directorate has some data on the training of personnel," he said.

Tags: #russian_troops

MORE ABOUT

19:16 25.04.2022
Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

19:58 10.04.2022
Russian troops trying to complete preparations for offensive in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian troops trying to complete preparations for offensive in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:53 01.04.2022
Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

18:14 31.03.2022
Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

11:38 26.02.2022
Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

11:06 26.02.2022
Losses of Russian troops in Ukraine on Saturday morning about 3,500 killed, nearly 200 captured – Podoliak

Losses of Russian troops in Ukraine on Saturday morning about 3,500 killed, nearly 200 captured – Podoliak

13:41 24.02.2022
Scholz urges Putin to stop hostilities, withdraw Russian troops

Scholz urges Putin to stop hostilities, withdraw Russian troops

12:55 19.02.2022
Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

14:51 17.02.2022
NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

17:23 12.11.2021
More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

LATEST

Finland to provide additional military aid to Ukraine

After agreement on changes in EU visa policy towards Russia, argument this is Putin's war is thing of past – Kuleba

Situation with US support may change for Ukraine if right-wing gets into next American political cycle – Hawke

Russia announces 'protection of Russian-speaking population' of Moldova, same false pretext used to justify invasion of Ukraine – Nikolenko

Zelensky following call with Israeli PM: I count on Israel joining anti-Russia sanctions

NATO should and could do more to support Ukraine in war against Russia - retired US Army Special Forces officer

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

Zelensky visits restored school in Irpin

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

SBI notifies ex-director of Crimean SOE Service who withdrew $147,500 to Russian bank of suspicion

AD
AD
AD
AD