Russian troops adjust their plans, actions due to Putin's order to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region until Sept 15 – AFU General Staff

Russian troops are adjusting their plans and actions in accordance with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region by September 15, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"The enemy continues to hold the occupied areas of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and is also trying to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive. Thus, the Russian occupation forces are once again adjusting their plans and actions in accordance with Putin's order to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region until September 15," Hromov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, now Russia is regrouping the third Army Corps in Donetsk direction.

"We are considering the issue that directly with the participation of this unit there will be an attempt to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk direction," Hromov said.

A representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the third Army Corps is a newly created formation of the Russian Armed Forces, it has been formed, provided with weapons and military equipment from the existing bases, warehouses and arsenals of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The personnel have been trained. According to the data expressed by the Russian side, these are trained military personnel. But you and I understand that this is not the first wave of mobilization resources incoming to this corps. The Main Intelligence Directorate has some data on the training of personnel," he said.