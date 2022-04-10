Russian troops trying to complete preparations for offensive in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The Russian Federation has been continuing its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for the forty-sixth day, the enemy is trying to complete preparations for an offensive operation in the east, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Measures are underway to regroup, build up the command and control system and logistic support of the enemy troops. The occupiers are moving battalion tactical groups from the eastern and central military districts to the areas of Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine," the Facebook message says.

There are no significant changes in the position and activities of the Russian troops in the Volyn, Poliske and Siverske directions. In the Slobozhanske direction, the invaders continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv. They do not abandon attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Izium, they are conducting reconnaissance of possible directions for further actions.

The General Staff does not exclude the buildup of efforts by the enemy in the direction of Sloviansk, part of the forces - to Barvynkove. There is a possibility of intensifying hostilities for the city of Kharkiv.

"The enemy has a number of problems in the material and technical support of the group of troops of the Western Military District. This is the lack of spare parts, certain types of artillery ammunition, as well as the imperfection of the system for storing and supplying material and technical means," the report says.

In the Donetske and Tavriyske directions, the Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nizhne and Novobakhmutivka. The occupiers do not abandon their attempts to take the city of Mariupol under full control.

In order to strengthen the air defense system in the Donetske direction, the invaders moved a division of medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems S-350 Vityaz to the Taganrog area of Rostov region.