Facts

19:58 10.04.2022

Russian troops trying to complete preparations for offensive in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russian troops trying to complete preparations for offensive in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The Russian Federation has been continuing its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for the forty-sixth day, the enemy is trying to complete preparations for an offensive operation in the east, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Measures are underway to regroup, build up the command and control system and logistic support of the enemy troops. The occupiers are moving battalion tactical groups from the eastern and central military districts to the areas of Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine," the Facebook message says.

There are no significant changes in the position and activities of the Russian troops in the Volyn, Poliske and Siverske directions. In the Slobozhanske direction, the invaders continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv. They do not abandon attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Izium, they are conducting reconnaissance of possible directions for further actions.

The General Staff does not exclude the buildup of efforts by the enemy in the direction of Sloviansk, part of the forces - to Barvynkove. There is a possibility of intensifying hostilities for the city of Kharkiv.

"The enemy has a number of problems in the material and technical support of the group of troops of the Western Military District. This is the lack of spare parts, certain types of artillery ammunition, as well as the imperfection of the system for storing and supplying material and technical means," the report says.

In the Donetske and Tavriyske directions, the Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nizhne and Novobakhmutivka. The occupiers do not abandon their attempts to take the city of Mariupol under full control.

In order to strengthen the air defense system in the Donetske direction, the invaders moved a division of medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems S-350 Vityaz to the Taganrog area of Rostov region.

Tags: #russian_troops
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 01.04.2022
Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

18:14 31.03.2022
Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

11:38 26.02.2022
Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

11:06 26.02.2022
Losses of Russian troops in Ukraine on Saturday morning about 3,500 killed, nearly 200 captured – Podoliak

Losses of Russian troops in Ukraine on Saturday morning about 3,500 killed, nearly 200 captured – Podoliak

13:41 24.02.2022
Scholz urges Putin to stop hostilities, withdraw Russian troops

Scholz urges Putin to stop hostilities, withdraw Russian troops

12:55 19.02.2022
Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

14:51 17.02.2022
NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

17:23 12.11.2021
More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

10:36 07.06.2019
Enormous amount of evidence collected proving participation of Russian regular army against Ukrainian forces in Donbas

Enormous amount of evidence collected proving participation of Russian regular army against Ukrainian forces in Donbas

12:33 21.05.2014
Russian troops returning to base after drills in Rostov, Belgorod, Bryansk regions - ministry

Russian troops returning to base after drills in Rostov, Belgorod, Bryansk regions - ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

EU summit on June 25-26 to make decisions on next steps on Ukraine's path to EU – Zhovkva

Slovakia negotiating with Ukraine on supply of Zuzana howitzers to Kyiv – media

Stefanchuk: it's time for NATO countries to make choice which bloc they gravitate towards anti-Putin or 'axis unification'

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

Russia seeks to fill countries-guarantors of Ukraine's security with its supporters, insisting on Belarus inclusion - Podoliak

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD