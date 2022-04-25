Facts

19:16 25.04.2022

Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

In Belgorod region of Russia, a concentration of additional units intended to build up the group of troops in the eastern operational are has been noticed, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Missile and air strikes on military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine do not stop. For launching cruise missiles, the enemy uses Tu-95/160 strategic bombers, as well as ships that are currently in the Black Sea. The concentration of additional units intended to increase the grouping of troops in the eastern operational zone," Motuzianyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

The spokesperson said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, at the moment there are eight carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type in the Black Sea, their total missile salvo is 58 missiles.

Motuzianyk also said the Russian occupation troops are actively preparing for the so-called referendum, not hiding their intentions to falsify the results.

"For this purpose, the collection of passport data of the local population is being intensively carried out during the issuance of humanitarian aid, in the course of document checks at checkpoints, as well as raids on premises. The occupying forces continue to look for local collaborators to form the so-called local authorities and law enforcement agencies," he said.

According to the spokesperson, those who have passed a polygraph test are appointed to key positions, and those who do not pass such testing are forcibly sent by the invaders to replenish current losses in the units of the so-called first and second army corps.

Tags: #belgorod #russian_troops
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:58 10.04.2022
Russian troops trying to complete preparations for offensive in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian troops trying to complete preparations for offensive in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:53 01.04.2022
Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

15:30 01.04.2022
Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

18:14 31.03.2022
Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

11:38 26.02.2022
Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

11:06 26.02.2022
Losses of Russian troops in Ukraine on Saturday morning about 3,500 killed, nearly 200 captured – Podoliak

Losses of Russian troops in Ukraine on Saturday morning about 3,500 killed, nearly 200 captured – Podoliak

13:41 24.02.2022
Scholz urges Putin to stop hostilities, withdraw Russian troops

Scholz urges Putin to stop hostilities, withdraw Russian troops

12:55 19.02.2022
Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

14:51 17.02.2022
NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

17:23 12.11.2021
More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Situation in Ukraine demands collective action

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russia should be recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Russian army as terrorist organization – Zelensky

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

LATEST

Илон Маск заключил сделку на покупку соцсети Twitter за $44 млрд - пресс-релиз

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Situation in Ukraine demands collective action

Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russian hackers increasingly attacking ordinary Ukrainians

Russia should be recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Russian army as terrorist organization – Zelensky

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Arakhamia intends to appeal to EU, USA to impose sanctions against Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili

Austin, Blinken announce military aid to Ukraine during visit to Kyiv, gradual return of diplomats – media

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD