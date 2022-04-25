Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

In Belgorod region of Russia, a concentration of additional units intended to build up the group of troops in the eastern operational are has been noticed, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Missile and air strikes on military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine do not stop. For launching cruise missiles, the enemy uses Tu-95/160 strategic bombers, as well as ships that are currently in the Black Sea. The concentration of additional units intended to increase the grouping of troops in the eastern operational zone," Motuzianyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

The spokesperson said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, at the moment there are eight carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type in the Black Sea, their total missile salvo is 58 missiles.

Motuzianyk also said the Russian occupation troops are actively preparing for the so-called referendum, not hiding their intentions to falsify the results.

"For this purpose, the collection of passport data of the local population is being intensively carried out during the issuance of humanitarian aid, in the course of document checks at checkpoints, as well as raids on premises. The occupying forces continue to look for local collaborators to form the so-called local authorities and law enforcement agencies," he said.

According to the spokesperson, those who have passed a polygraph test are appointed to key positions, and those who do not pass such testing are forcibly sent by the invaders to replenish current losses in the units of the so-called first and second army corps.