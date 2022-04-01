Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions does not give Ukraine grounds to reduce the level of defense of Kyiv and other cities, Spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"As of now, we are seeing that Russian units are partially withdrawn from the territories of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. However, we cannot predict what the enemy's target is in the long term, and this does not give us reason to reduce the level of defense in any way of our cities, including the capital. We must be ready for any development of the situation. Indeed, as of now, the forces and means of the Russian army are clearly not enough to storm the capital. Time will tell how it will be in the future," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center in Kyiv on Friday.