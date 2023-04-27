Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have shelled settlements of Kherson region 65 times, of which Kherson was attacked 10 times, as a result, one person was killed, three were injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.

"(...) the Russian occupiers fired 65 times at peaceful settlements of Kherson region. Some 386 shells were fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, ATGMs, drones and aviation. The Russians attacked Kherson 10 times, firing 37 shells at the city," the message published on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning says.

In Beryslav, the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. In addition, as a result of the shelling of Stanyslav, an administrative building, a post office and a pharmacy were damaged.