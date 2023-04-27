Facts

13:48 27.04.2023

Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

1 min read
Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have shelled settlements of Kherson region 65 times, of which Kherson was attacked 10 times, as a result, one person was killed, three were injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.

"(...) the Russian occupiers fired 65 times at peaceful settlements of Kherson region. Some 386 shells were fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, ATGMs, drones and aviation. The Russians attacked Kherson 10 times, firing 37 shells at the city," the message published on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning says.

In Beryslav, the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. In addition, as a result of the shelling of Stanyslav, an administrative building, a post office and a pharmacy were damaged.

Tags: #shelling #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

09:40 27.04.2023
URCS deploys aid headquarters in Mykolaiv for victims of Russian missile strikes

URCS deploys aid headquarters in Mykolaiv for victims of Russian missile strikes

11:21 24.04.2023
Russian troops intensify shelling after reports about AFU taking positions on left bank Kherson region – Humeniuk

Russian troops intensify shelling after reports about AFU taking positions on left bank Kherson region – Humeniuk

16:57 22.04.2023
Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

14:36 20.04.2023
Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

19:30 17.04.2023
AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

19:56 14.04.2023
Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

10:11 10.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Terrorist state shells Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday

Zelenskyy: Terrorist state shells Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday

11:35 31.03.2023
In Kherson region, three power engineers blown up by mine, two people killed - regional head

In Kherson region, three power engineers blown up by mine, two people killed - regional head

20:50 29.03.2023
Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

17:47 29.03.2023
Kherson region receives humanitarian aid of 200 housing repair kits, fuel briquettes, modular healthcare facility

Kherson region receives humanitarian aid of 200 housing repair kits, fuel briquettes, modular healthcare facility

AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

Number of wounded amid Russia’s missile attack in Mykolaiv increases to 23 people

LATEST

Ukraine restores radiation monitoring system in Exclusion Zone after occupation to maintain partners' trust – minister

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

Russian troops replenished with reserve located in Volnovakha

Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

AFU kills more than 500 occupiers; two tanks, 10 artillery systems, three MLRS destroyed in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Kostin holds meeting with FBI director during his working visit to USA

AD
AD
AD
AD