Facts

12:33 27.04.2023

AFU kills more than 500 occupiers; two tanks, 10 artillery systems, three MLRS destroyed in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
AFU kills more than 500 occupiers; two tanks, 10 artillery systems, three MLRS destroyed in past 24 hours – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have killed 510 occupiers, destroyed two enemy tanks, 10 artillery systems and three multiple rocket launchers over the past day, the General Staff reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 27, 2023 approximately amount to: about 188,920 people of military personnel (plus 510) people, 3,694 tanks (plus two) units, 7,178 armored combat vehicles (plus 16) units, 2,887 artillery systems (plus 10) units, 542 MLRS units (plus three), 293 units of air defense equipment equipment (plus one) unit, 308 aircraft units, 294 helicopters, 2,461 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 21), 911 cruise missiles), 18 ships/boats, 5,805 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 13) units, 352 units of special equipment," the message says.

