20:41 25.04.2023

General Staff: Russian troops looting, resorting to illegal searches, using children's institutions for military purposes in occupied territories of Ukraine

Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories use children's institutions as their own military base, and also continue to put pressure on the civilian population – they resort to looting, illegal seizure of property and arbitrary searches, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The enemy continues to use the children's educational institutions of the temporarily occupied and occupied territories for their own purposes – equipping their military facilities in them, hiding behind a 'human shield' of children and teaching staff," the General Staff said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Thus, in the settlement of Urzuf, Mariupol district, Donetsk region, on the territory of one of the children's camps, the placement of up to 200 military personnel of the Russian occupation troops from among those mobilized was noted," the General Staff said.

Russian invaders reportedly continue to loot on Ukrainian territory. "In particular, in the village of Kardashinka, Skadovsk district, Kherson region, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces search houses at night, steal household appliances and cars from civilians."

