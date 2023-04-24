Facts

20:05 24.04.2023

Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

1 min read

Chernihiv region received ten more generators from ROCKWOOL, head of the regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus said.

"Ten more generators were delivered to the region by the ROCKWOOL company. Two of them, with a capacity of about 100 kW, will be sent to Chernihiv maternity hospital and the regional children's hospital. Eight (44 and 33 kW) will go to communities," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Chaus, ROCKWOOL has already provided the region with about 380 generators of various capacities.

