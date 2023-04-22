Facts

16:27 22.04.2023

Five countries propose European Commission to expand list of agricultural products from Ukraine that can be transited - media

Five countries propose European Commission to expand list of agricultural products from Ukraine that can be transited - media

The ministers of agriculture of Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary sent their proposals to the European Commission to solve the problem of importing agricultural products from Ukraine. This was reported by the PAP agency, referring to a corresponding letter to the European Commission.

"We believe that the proposed exclusive protection of allowing imports for transit only to the rest of the EU and the rest of the world should cover a wider range of products than wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. We propose to expand the scope also to sunflower oil, flour, honey, sugar, soft fruits, eggs, meat, milk and dairy products," the letter to the European Commission says.

In addition, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary are asking to extend these measures after the end of the regime for the abolition of duties on goods from Ukraine, which will be in June 2023.

"The lifting of these measures can only be considered after the restoration of market equilibrium in the border or adjacent Member States," the letter emphasizes.

