Enemy attacks Ukraine with strike drones in evening, four out of five shot down – Air Force

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine on Friday evening with five attack drones of the Shahed-136 type, four of which were destroyed by air defense, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the evening of April 21, 2023, at about 19.00, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the south-east with Shahed-136/131 shock kamikaze drones. The forces and means of air defense of the Skhid air command, in cooperation with air defense of the National Guard of Ukraine, destroyed four out of five drones," the message on the Telegram channel said on Saturday night.