Facts

12:26 21.04.2023

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

1 min read
On Friday night, the Russian occupiers used about 10 Shahed-136 drones, eight of which were eliminated by air defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Over the past day, the Russian Federation has carried out 23 air strikes. Tonight, the enemy used about 10 UAVs of the Shahed-136 type (information is being clarified), eight of which were destroyed by our defenders," the message says.

Also, the Russian aggressor carried out 49 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

"There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged," the General Staff stressed.

It is noted that the probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains quite high.

Tags: #armed_forces #shahed

