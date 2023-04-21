Facts

12:02 21.04.2023

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) killed 630 invaders, one enemy tank, six armored vehicles, two artillery systems and eight UAVs over the past day, the General Staff reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 21, 2023 approximately amount to: about 185,050 people of military personnel (plus 630) people, 3,668 tanks (plus one), 7,126 armored fighting vehicles (plus six), 2,827 artillery systems (plus two), 539 MLRS units, 285 means of air defense, 308 aircraft units, 293 helicopters, 2,394 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus eight), 911 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,713 motor vehicles and tankers (plus six), and 334 units of special equipment (plus two)," the message reads.

The data is being updated.

