Facts

19:04 20.04.2023

Kyiv terminates land lease agreement with Russian Embassy – Klitschko

Kyiv City Council has terminated the land lease agreement with the Embassy of the Russian Federation, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Today, Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the embassy of the aggressor country – Russia. It also appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the return of the property of the 'diplomatic institution' of Russian barbarians to the property of the Ukrainian state," Klitschko said in the Telegram channel.

