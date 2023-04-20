Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to help with the supply of long-range weapons, aviation and artillery.

"I asked the Secretary General to help overcome the restraint of some of our partners in the supply of long-range weapons, modern aviation, artillery, armored vehicles. Slowing down the necessary decisions is time that is being lost for the world and this is the life of our soldiers who have not yet received the necessary defense tools," he said in Kyiv on Thursday after a meeting with the Secretary General of the Alliance.

The Head of State considers important the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format on Friday. "Some things need to be ‘pushed’ so that the necessary weapons come faster than even planned. We will discuss the weapons that Ukraine expects, the training of our pilots, long-range weapons," Zelenskyy said.

Stoltenberg is waiting for the announcement of specific assistance to Ukraine. "This will be in addition to the assistance that is already being provided," he said.

The NATO Secretary General recalled that the alliance's allies have provided more than EUR 155 billion in support since February 2022, including EUR 65 billion in the form of military assistance. "This allowed your troops to push back the enemy from Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv," he said.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to establish the work of the already provided weapons. "We need all weapons systems to work as they should. There is a need for ammunition, spare parts, repairs. There will be a discussion on the proper operation of existing platforms," Stoltenberg said.