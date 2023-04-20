Facts

11:38 20.04.2023

Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

1 min read
Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

Russian invaders have created a new "Dnipro Group of Forces" in the occupied southern regions of Ukraine, according to a defense intelligence report, published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

"On 18 April 2023, the Kremlin issued a press release on President Putin's visit to Russian-occupied southern Ukraine... The release described the president as having visited the 'Dnipro Group of Forces.' This is one of the first references to the existence of a Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF). Russia uses the term 'group of forces' in a specific way, indicating a large, task-organised operational formation," the report notes.

"Early in the invasion, the Russian force was organised into groups of forces each aligned to their home military districts in Russia, for example, the Western and Central Groups of Forces. The existence of an apparently new DGF suggest that the original force organisation has evolved, probably due to heavy losses," British intelligence notes.

DGF's mission is likely to defend the southern sector of the occupied zone, and especially the south-western flank which is currently marked by the Dnipro River, the intelligence service notes.

 

Tags: #invaders #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

11:14 18.04.2023
Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

21:05 17.04.2023
Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

11:33 14.04.2023
Russia re-energises its assault on Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russia re-energises its assault on Bakhmut – British intelligence

11:40 12.04.2023
Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

12:08 11.04.2023
British intelligence: Invaders arm their airborne forces with thermobaric MLRS, can use them in war against Ukraine

British intelligence: Invaders arm their airborne forces with thermobaric MLRS, can use them in war against Ukraine

11:18 07.04.2023
Actions of invaders in Bakhmut area become more intense – British intelligence

Actions of invaders in Bakhmut area become more intense – British intelligence

11:58 06.04.2023
British intelligence reports personnel changes in command of Russian army grouping in Ukraine

British intelligence reports personnel changes in command of Russian army grouping in Ukraine

13:56 05.04.2023
Russia considering issuing foreign debt obligations to support protracted war in Ukraine – British intelligence

Russia considering issuing foreign debt obligations to support protracted war in Ukraine – British intelligence

12:28 04.04.2023
Russia seeking to develop PMCs alternative to Wagner – British intelligence

Russia seeking to develop PMCs alternative to Wagner – British intelligence

14:47 03.04.2023
British intelligence reports up to 200,000 Russia's casualties in Ukraine

British intelligence reports up to 200,000 Russia's casualties in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – media

LATEST

SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – media

Denmark, Netherlands to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – media

Reznikov: Our main priority is to quickly build multi-level air/missile defense system

Mathernova to be appointed new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

AD
AD
AD
AD