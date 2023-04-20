Facts

11:21 20.04.2023

Reznikov: Our main priority is to quickly build multi-level air/missile defense system

1 min read
Reznikov: Our main priority is to quickly build multi-level air/missile defense system

The main priority of Ukraine now is to quickly create a multi-level air defense/missile defense system, including modern NATO-type fighters, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Our top priority is to quickly build a multi-level air defense/anti-missile defense system. Patriots, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and MiG-29 are the most recent, but not the final, steps towards this goal. Given the kremlin's barbaric tactics, we need NATO-style fighter jets," he tweeted on Thursday.

"We've heard 'no, it's impossible' a lot. But I have seen firsthand how the impossible can become possible," Reznikov said.

Tags: #defense_systems

MORE ABOUT

14:11 04.05.2022
Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

13:04 29.08.2018
Kyiv files request to Washington on purchase of U.S. air defense systems

Kyiv files request to Washington on purchase of U.S. air defense systems

12:51 14.02.2015
U.S. ambassador posts satellite images of Russian air defense systems near Debaltseve

U.S. ambassador posts satellite images of Russian air defense systems near Debaltseve

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – media

LATEST

SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – media

Denmark, Netherlands to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – media

Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

Mathernova to be appointed new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

AD
AD
AD
AD