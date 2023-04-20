Reznikov: Our main priority is to quickly build multi-level air/missile defense system

The main priority of Ukraine now is to quickly create a multi-level air defense/missile defense system, including modern NATO-type fighters, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Our top priority is to quickly build a multi-level air defense/anti-missile defense system. Patriots, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and MiG-29 are the most recent, but not the final, steps towards this goal. Given the kremlin's barbaric tactics, we need NATO-style fighter jets," he tweeted on Thursday.

"We've heard 'no, it's impossible' a lot. But I have seen firsthand how the impossible can become possible," Reznikov said.