Mathernova to be appointed new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Current Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Katariná Mathernova is to become the new EU Ambassador in Kyiv.

"Great honour to be appointed to represent the EU in Ukraine as the next EU Ambassador," Mathernova wrote.

According to information in her twitter, Mathernova, a native of Slovakia, will be the ambassador from September of this year.

"Thank you! For me, this is a great reward and a huge challenge at the same time. I look forward to working together," she tweeted.

At the moment, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine is Estonian Mati Maasikas, who headed the office in September 2019.