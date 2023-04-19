West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg does not believe that the problems with Ukrainian grain in the countries of Eastern Europe indicate a reluctance to help Ukraine, and he is sure that these difficulties can be overcome.

"So yes, this is an issue that has to be addressed, but I don't think it reflects any lack of will and readiness to continue to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at a press conference in Brussels.

According to him, whether it is Europe or North America, there is a strong desire to support Ukraine, which is receiving unprecedented financial and military assistance.

Of course, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance noted, one can also see the "the challenges that some Allies have addressed as a consequence of some of the grain and food that has been then re-located not to be transported over the Black Sea but on land through a European and NATO Allies." This is not something that directly relates to NATO, this is a question of the European Union and European countries, Stoltenberg clarified, answering the question whether problems with Ukrainian agricultural products are a sign of fatigue of a number of countries to help Ukraine.

"I'm confident that there are ways to address those challenges," said the head of the alliance, expressing confidence that the desire in Europe to help Ukraine was not weakening.