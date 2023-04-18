Facts

19:09 18.04.2023

AFU repels about 30 enemy attacks in four directions in past day - General Staff

1 min read
During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled about 30 enemy attacks in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a message as of 18:00 on Tuesday.

Fierce battles for Bakhmut and Maryinka continue.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out three strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and a strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers, an electronic warfare station and another "one important military object" of the enemy.

Tags: #general_staff

