Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 470 invaders, tank, six artillery systems, six UAVs over day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 470 invaders, a tank, 11 armored vehicles, six artillery systems, six UAVs and six vehicles and special equipment of the enemy, the General Staff reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 18, 2023 were approximately: personnel - about 183,130 (up by 470) people liquidated, tanks - 3,661 (up by one) units, armored combat vehicles - 7,098 (up by 11) units, artillery systems - 2,810 (up by six) units, MLRS - 538 units, air defense systems - 285 units, aircraft - 308 units, helicopters - 293 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 2,353 (up by six), cruise missiles - 911, ships/boats - 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers - 5,676 (up by four) units, and special equipment - 330 (up by two)," according to a morning report on Facebook.