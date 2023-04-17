Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin says the leak of classified information in the United States will in no way affect the Ukrainian-American cooperation in bringing to justice war criminals who commit crimes in Ukraine.

"As for our efforts to bring to justice, this leak has no impact on our work. We are united in continuing our work to bring to justice all criminals for their war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Kostin said during a joint press conference with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.