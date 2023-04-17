Facts

19:30 17.04.2023

AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

During the day, Russian invaders launched 34 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, carried out 31 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems.

"There are wounded among the civilian population," according to information on the Russian invasion at 18:00 on Monday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook.

During the day, the enemy shelled more than 60 settlements of Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, including the cities of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Hulyaipole and Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kherson and Beryslav, Kherson region.

"The Russian aggressor will continue to use terror tactics, the probability of launching missile and air strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine remains high," the General Staff said.

