Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

As of the morning of April 15, 2023, more than 1,417 children suffered in Ukraine due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reported.

"According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 469 children died, and more than 948 received injuries of different severity," the PGO said on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

These figures are not final. Work continues to establish them in places of warfare, the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 451, Kharkiv - 275, Kyiv - 127, Kherson - 94, Zaporizhia - 89, Mykolaiv - 85, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, and Dnipropetrovsk - 66.

On April 14, a two-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old girl was injured in the shelling of the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, by the Russian troops.