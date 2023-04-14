Facts

19:50 14.04.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on European integration on Friday and said Ukraine's place is in NATO.

"Held a meeting on Euro-Atlantic integration, on the inevitability of the unification of the potentials of Ukraine and NATO. It was a meaningful meeting, attended by chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, members of the government, the minister of foreign affairs, the foreign policy bloc of the Office, the head of the Office," he said in a video address on Friday.

"Obviously, Ukraine's place is in NATO. Legal place. I don't want the outdated illusions that previously held back our movement towards an alliance, even now would continue to take time from Ukraine and partners," he said, adding: "we are developing appropriate steps."

Tags: #nato #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:14 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

20:07 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

19:56 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

16:38 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy, British PM discuss situation at frontline, strengthening support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, British PM discuss situation at frontline, strengthening support for Ukraine

09:43 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

12:40 13.04.2023
Ukrainian FM: It's time to turn Black Sea into what Baltic Sea has become - NATO Sea

Ukrainian FM: It's time to turn Black Sea into what Baltic Sea has become - NATO Sea

10:18 13.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets with US senators

Zelenskyy meets with US senators

18:29 12.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

12:50 11.04.2023
Ukraine's president honours memory of victims of Nazi concentration camps

Ukraine's president honours memory of victims of Nazi concentration camps

09:04 11.04.2023
Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

LATEST

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

Group of frauds who deceived Czech citizens for $3 mln under guise of call center liquidated in Dnipro – PGO

All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

Five people killed, 15 wounded, seven may remain under rubble after Russian attack on Sloviansk – regional authorities

JIT members sign agreement to investigate crime of genocide

Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

Supreme Court confirms legality of courts' decision to deprive teacher of right to hold his position for collaborative activities

Poltava mayor dismissed from his post in execution of court’s ruling

AD
AD
AD
AD