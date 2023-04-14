Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on European integration on Friday and said Ukraine's place is in NATO.

"Held a meeting on Euro-Atlantic integration, on the inevitability of the unification of the potentials of Ukraine and NATO. It was a meaningful meeting, attended by chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, members of the government, the minister of foreign affairs, the foreign policy bloc of the Office, the head of the Office," he said in a video address on Friday.

"Obviously, Ukraine's place is in NATO. Legal place. I don't want the outdated illusions that previously held back our movement towards an alliance, even now would continue to take time from Ukraine and partners," he said, adding: "we are developing appropriate steps."