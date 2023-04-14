Facts

15:11 14.04.2023

Poltava mayor dismissed from his post in execution of court’s ruling

Poltava mayor Oleksandr Mamai has been dismissed from his post in execution of the verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), which entered into force on April 4, 2023, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reports.

"On April 4, 2023, the HACC verdict of March 2, 2023 came into force, which found Poltava mayor Oleksandr Mamai guilty of organizing embezzlement of property by abuse of official position, as well as organizing the entry of deliberately false information into official documents," SAPO reported on the Telegram channel on Friday.

In this regard, the executive committee of Poltava City Council dismissed Mamai from his post on April 12. He was given a work record book with the corresponding entry, according to the requirements of the legislation.

Earlier it was reported that Mamai was found guilty of organizing embezzlement of more than UAH 0.5 million UAH. The court appointed him a year of probation. In early March, Mamai signed a plea agreement and compensated for the damage. In addition, under the terms of the agreement, he pledged to transfer UAH 2 million to the UNITED 24 Fund for a joint project of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Service of Special Communications and the Ministry of Digital Transformation - Army of Drones.

