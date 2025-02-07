Zelenskyy dismisses Special Commissioner for Intl Security Guarantees and Development of Defense Forces Moisiuk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk as Special Commissioner for the Implementation of International Security Guarantees and Development of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Relevant decree No. 74/2025 was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Dismiss Moisiuk Yevhen Heorhiyovych from the post of Special Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Implementation of International Security Guarantees and Development of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," says the document.

The decree comes into force from the day of its publication.